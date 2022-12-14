Recipe: Smoked Sausage Cornbread Stuffing

A holiday dinner isn’t complete without a satisfying side of stuffing. To add a Southern spin on classic stuffing, we recommend trying out this delicious Smoked Sausage Cornbread Stuffing recipe featuring Eckrich® Smoked Sausage, apples and cornbread. This unique stuffing mixture packs in both amazing flavor and texture.

Check out the recipe from Eckrich® below to create this tasty dish.

Total Time Skill Level Servings 1 hr 35 minutes Intermediate 12

Ingredients

Pkgs. Eckrich Smoked Sausage, diced 28 oz. Unsalted butter 1/2 cup(s) Large sweet onions, finely chopped 2 whole Stalks celery, trimmed and finely chopped 6 Large red apples, cored and finely chopped 2 whole Chopped fresh sage leaves 2 Tbsp. Fresh thyme leaves 1 Tsp. Large eggs 6 Pkg. stuffing mix 14 oz. Loaf of prepared cornbread (homemade or store-bought) 12 – 16 oz. Low-sodium chicken broth 10 cup(s) Freshly ground black pepper 2 Tsp. Kosher salt 1 Tsp.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Light coat two 3-quart baking dishes with butter or oil. Melt butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage, onion, celery, and cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Add apples, sage and thyme and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Whisk eggs in a large mixing bowl. Stir in contents of skillet, stuffing mix, and chicken broth. Crumble cornbread into bowl and stir in pepper and salt until well combined. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dishes. Do ahead: The dressing can be prepared up 24 hours in advance, just cover and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before baking. Bake dressing uncovered for 75 minutes, until top is golden-brown and the center is set.

Tips to Stretch Your Dollar

Switch up your leftovers routine this holiday season by turning your remaining stuffing into tasty, bite-sized egg muffins. Easy to make and a great option for breakfast or brunch the next morning, these muffins only require stuffing, eggs and your choice of mix-ins (think: spinach, mushrooms, cheese or ham).

Preheat the oven to 375°F, grease a muffin tin with butter, then whisk together six eggs and two tablespoons of milk. Stir in your leftover stuffing and toppings then bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

